Tuesday, Nov. 5
Officers issued five traffic related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in three community policing events and handled five confidential incidents.
1:27 a.m.: Two individuals in Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street were warned for being in the park after hours and moved along.
4:22 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with someone sitting in a vehicle in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. The person just was waiting for work to start.
6:20 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 54-year-old Middleton man for expired vehicle registration.
7:47 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of South High Street for no stopping/standing/parking in a school zone. He was warned for speeding in a school zone, defective windshield and failing to display current vehicle registration.
9:33 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive for an alarm that was activated when someone burned food.
9:39 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets for expired driver’s license within three months and defective exhaust.
10:06 a.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries were sustained when an 18-year-old Jefferson woman struck a building in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue with a vehicle.
10:31 a.m.: An officer prepared truancy citations at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
10:38 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for cracked windshield and defective brakes.
12 p.m.: The regular monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
2:04 p.m.: An officer picked up a kitten running at large found by a resident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The officer returned the feline to its owner.
2:41 p.m.: An officer spoke with individuals in the 300 block of Grant Street about child custody issues.
6:10 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a deer in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
6:22 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a youth on Rogers Street. The youth was fine.
7:48 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a youth on Whitewater Avenue, who was fine.
8:34 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog that reportedly was barking in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.
9:43 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a domestic incident in the 1000 block of South Main Street, but the individuals there said nothing had happened.
11:26 p.m.: A 57-year-old Beloit driver was cited in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for a stop sign violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.