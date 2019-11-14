Tuesday, Nov. 12
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted three individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled one confidential incident related to a school.
6:09 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man for driving without insurance. He was warned for speeding.
7:12 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was advised of a slippery intersection at North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue.
7:32 a.m.: An officer stood by without incident at the intersection of Banker Road and Campus Drive while a car was pulled from a ditch. There was no damage to the vehicle.
7:52 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for failing to maintain control of vehicle when she struck a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Whitewater woman at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and North Main Street resulting in a state-reportable accident.
9:07 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 800 block of East Street.
9:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:50 a.m.: An 83-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for violating a traffic-control signal.
10:58 a.m.: A 32-year-old Greenfield man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street.
11:37 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly disabled vehicle at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and McMillen Street and determined that it was OK where it was until a tow truck could arrive.
12:31 p.m.: An officer stood by with a disabled vehicle at the Robert Street bridge until a tow truck arrived.
1:06 p.m.: Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street reported a retail theft by a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was found to have a retail theft warrant through the Janesville Police Department. He was located, arrested, booked, posted bond and was released.
1:13 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and South Water Street East for non-registration of vehicle.
1:41 p.m.: A resident reported that a car battery was stolen from his storage place in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road.
4:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:31 p.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle parked in a posted private lot in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue after a complaint was made.
6:05 p.m.: The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office asked that an officer check for a person in the 300 block of Adams Street, but the person for whom they were seeking no longer lived there.
6:52 p.m.: An officer spoke with a person from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive who reported that a package that had been delivered was stolen.
7:11 p.m.: A municipal court paper service was delivered to someone in the 1100 block of Monroe Street.
7:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
8:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 900 block of Monroe Street.
10:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:41 p.m.: An officer helped a woman from Monroe Street locate her son.
