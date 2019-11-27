Tuesday, Nov. 26
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms and three 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident.
1:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street.
8:09 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the city parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. It looked like someone might be living/sleeping in the vehicle, but the vehicle was unoccupied at the time.
9:19 a.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street.
9:48 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of Healy Lane for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for non-registration of vehicle.
9:51 a.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that her vehicle had been hit by an unknown vehicle in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive. She was provided with a self-reporting form to report the accident.
10:33 a.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information about issues at her apartment building documented. She was advised to contact management of the complex.
10:39 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Garfield Street about a complaint that a suspicious person has been in the area. The suspicious person was located and explained that he was working on an investigation and trying to contact others in the area.
11:48 a.m.: An officer was called by an employee from the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department to shoot a sick raccoon at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
12:08 p.m.: A 42-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
12:41 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 100 block of Spry Avenue and she was fine.
1:03 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Nadig Drive reported a theft of items from their home.
1:05 p.m.: A person from the 300 block of South High Street called to report that a motorist drove to a neighbor’s house, and two men got out of the vehicle and started yelling and pounding on the neighbor’s door. At the same time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call from the neighbor and resident of the home reporting the same incident. While the resident/neighbor was on the telephone, the two males took off in the vehicle. An officer documented the incident.
3:17 p.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street.
3:37 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person reportedly walking in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue and pulling another person around with them.
4:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 700 block of Jackson Street.
7:04 p.m.: A 21-year-old man from the 400 block of North Main Street was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following a call about an intoxicated person out of control. After being booked and paying bond, he was released.
7:19 p.m.: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to respond to a trespassing complaint in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue as all officers were on other calls.
8:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
8:44 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to an ambulance request in the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue as Ryan Brothers ambulances were on other calls.
10:44 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a suspicious person who reportedly was lurking in the 300 block of Washington Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.