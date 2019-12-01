Saturday, Nov. 30
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and administered one preliminary breath test.
12:32 a.m.: A 48-year-old Illinois man was warned for being in Jones Park, in the 400 block of South Sixth Street, after hours.
12:41 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of South High Street and South Fourth Street East for possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, third offense, and open intoxicants. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a probation hold.
1:10 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a vehicle and the registered owner in the 1000 block of East Street at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
1:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Arndt Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:29 a.m.: Someone reported an intoxicated resident in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive who was causing a disturbance. The person was leaving when the officer arrived.
9:02 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of McMillen Street reported a scam. An officer found that it was not a scam, but provided options on how the resident could handle the situation.
10:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:23 a.m.: An elderly woman from the 200 block of West Hilltop Trail requested help with utility issues and an officer provided information.
10:41 a.m.: A woman from the 1500 block of Rangita Street reported a leak at her water meter. An on-call person from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
11:18 a.m.: Two vehicles reportedly were vandalized in the 600 block of Monroe Street with no permanent damage to either.
1:49 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 100 block of Jackson Street.
2:01 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive for felony bail jumping and charged with domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
3:16 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate two reportedly intoxicated men walking down the middle of the road in the first block of West Rockwell Avenue.
3:24 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Zida Street reported a sewer backup. The on-call employee from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
5:15 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 400 block of West Cramer Street for carbon monoxide detectors that had been activated.
5:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Fourth Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:30 p.m.: An officer on patrol located a possibly disabled vehicle near Highland and Janesville avenues. The driver was looking for their cell phone that fell in the car, and they were moved along.
8:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 25-year-old man from the 1100 block of Grant Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:50 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. He was borderline intoxicated and given a ride home after his vehicle was parked legally in the area.
11:20 p.m.: A 23-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Merchants and East Milwaukee avenues for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
