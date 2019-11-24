Thursday, Nov. 21
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms, participated in one community policing event and handled three confidential incidents.
1:07 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue requested assistance with an unwanted individual in their apartment. An officer spoke with both people and the unwanted person agreed to leave after sobering up.
12:15 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive. The person eventually was transported to Tellurian.
1:28 a.m.: A complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive was handled by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as all officers were busy on other calls. Information about the vehicle was documented.
2:29 a.m.: A complaint about a disturbance in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue was handled by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as all officers were busy on other calls. Information about the incident was documented.
3:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:54 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of Bluff Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and speeding in a school zone.
8:14 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and everything appeared to be fine.
10:40 a.m.: Information about minor damage done to a Fort Atkinson Police Department vehicle during a transport to Green Bay on U.S. Highway 151 was documented.
12:51 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited, at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue, for inattentive driving resulting in a state-reportable accident involving two other vehicles driven by a 47-year-old Wind Lake man and a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man. Klement Towing removed the two vehicles driven by the Fort Atkinson men.
1:47 p.m.: Information about a scam telephone call involving a resident in the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard was documented.
2:33 p.m.: A 31-year-old Johnson Creek man was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication after falling over at the intersection of North Fourth and Jefferson streets. After being booked, he was released to a responsible party.
3:46 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a stolen bicycle from the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
4:42 p.m.: Officers secured a ride for a 23-year-old Greenfield man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to a mental health facility when he was feeling suicidal.
