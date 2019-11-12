Thursday, Nov. 7
5:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:42 a.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries were sustained for a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues involving a 37-year-old Cambridge woman and a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson girl.
8:01 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly disabled semi at the Robert Street bridge, but the driver was able to get the engine started and moved the truck out of the way.
8:54 a.m.: A disabled vehicle at the Robert Street bridge was out of gas. The driver obtained fuel and got the vehicle moved.
8:57 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly had been parked at Fort Memorial Hospital with a dog left inside.
10:16 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street was advised that their complaint about a dispute over unreturned property was a civil matter.
10:53 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street provided information about a traffic complaint in a letter delivered by mail.
2:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:26 p.m.: An officer checked a vehicle parked to the side of the road near South Main Street and Highland Avenue, and determined that it was parked properly and not posing a hazard.
2:55 p.m.: An officer was unable to serve papers to a resident on South Street.
4:16 p.m.: A non-reportable, hit-and-run crash involving a parked vehicle occurred in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
4:20 p.m.: An officer was provided information on a possible warrant for someone in the 200 block of East Cramer Street, but it turned out that no warrant was entered.
5:46 p.m.: Officers checked on a call about a disturbance in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street and separated a couple of the individuals involved.
6:31 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East following a complaint about noise, but the officer found no issues.
8:15 p.m.: An officer checked on a child left stranded at the Dwight Foster Public Library in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue. A parent was called and the child was turned over to the parent.
9 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Edward Street was placed on the briefing board.
9:40 p.m.: An officer checked on individuals thought to be sleeping in their vehicle in the 300 block of Martin Street. The individuals had a place to stay and they were waiting for a friend to get home.
