Sunday, Nov. 10
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests and participated in one community policing event.
2:05 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Jackson Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content. After being booked, she was released to a responsible person.
2:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Frederick Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:20 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for disorderly conduct after he placed a call to report a fight in the first block of South Third Street East. An officer learned that there only was a pushing match and the other person involved was gone when the officer arrived.
7:06 a.m.: A dog running at large was located in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. The owner was contacted and went to the police department to retrieve the dog.
9:02 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard about a child custody issue.
11:33 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Van Buren Street reported a sewer backup in her basement and an on-call employee from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified to check it out.
11:48 a.m.: A parent from Oak Ridge Court reported that her child had run away from home. While filling out paperwork, the child called the mother and advised that they were on their way home.
11:54 a.m.: Someone from the wastewater treatment plant in the 1600 block of Farmco Lane reported a large buck ramming a gate, breaking through and entering the plant. The gate to which the caller was referring leads to a wooded area to the south of the plant and it was closed. There was no damage to the gate and there was no way for the buck to get into the main plant area.
12:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:03 p.m.: An employee from Kwik Trip reported that they had forgotten to charge a customer for the purchase of gas after the customer paid for other purchases in the store. The employee asked if an officer could help locate the customer so they could return to the store to pay for the fuel. The customer was located later in the day and returned to the store to pay.
3:37 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mechanic Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. The vehicle was parked legally.
3:56 p.m.: A 63-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for violation of a red traffic-control signal.
5:43 p.m.: An officer advised a resident from the 300 block of Grant Street about how to handle a civil matter.
5:58 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 22-year-old Edgerton woman struck a deer with her vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane, resulting in a state-reportable accident. The deer was badly injured and shot.
6:49 p.m.: A 50-year-old man was removed from a residence in the 100 block of North Fourth Street at the request of a person who lived there.
7:47 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. Bond was posted and the woman was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.