Wednesday, Nov. 27
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on two alarms.
1:43 a.m.: A 23-year-old Dousman man was arrested for criminal damage to property and a 20-year-old Whitewater woman was warned for trespassing in the 300 block of Washington Street following a complaint about suspicious individuals in the area.
4:33 a.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Washington Street reported that the man arrested in the previous incident was sitting in front of their business and yelling. An officer spoke with the man and moved him along.
7:51 a.m.: An officer spoke with a driver in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and advised him of a complaint about his driving and being all over the road. He explained that he just was getting off of his third shift job and was tired, but he did not recall making any driving violations.
8:02 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a burglary in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue.
9:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:09 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Jamesway wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
11:05 a.m.: Information from the school in the 700 block of South Main Street was documented.
11:38 a.m.: An officer was unable to serve a warrant to a resident in the 300 block of Woodland Drive because they were not home at the time.
11:53 a.m.: Papers were served on a resident in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
1:16 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody in the 500 block of Highland Avenue at the behest of the Madison Police Department and turned over to them.
1:46 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding at the intersection of Jackson and Van Buren streets.
2:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital after she went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department with an injury. Jefferson County Human Services was notified and the woman ultimately was returned to her home.
3:35 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a domestic incident in the first block of Shirley Street.
4:55 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street for following too closely resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
5:56 p.m.: An officer was on the way to the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to pick up a dog found running loose there when the dog owner called the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that her dog ran out when a gust of wind blew her door open. The owner was given the dog’s location and she picked up her dog there.
7:05 p.m.: An officer checked on a man in the 300 block of Washington Street who reportedly was pushing a bike through the parking lot and possibly looking into vehicles. The man explained that he was staying with a friend temporarily and looking for another friend in the area.
7:25 p.m.: An officer picked up a part of an old Christmas tree rolling down the road in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
8:38 p.m.: Everything was quiet when an officer checked a report of a disturbance in the hallway of an apartment building in the first block of Spry Avenue.
8:57 p.m.: An officer was flagged down at the intersection of Maple Street and West Rockwell Avenue by someone who wished to share information.
