Saturday, Nov. 9
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on two 911 calls.
12:14 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
1:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
1:37 a.m.: An officer checked on a business in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue where the lights were on. The owner was there working after hours and everything was fine.
2:22 a.m.: A 21-year-old woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North High Street. She was warned for expired vehicle registration and driving left of center. After being booked, she was released to a responsible party.
7:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
8:04 a.m.: A resident from N1700 County Highway N called the police department about a propane stove that possibly has been leaking for a couple of days. They were transferred to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department which assisted.
9:53 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Washington Street reported hearing gunshots in the area. An officer was unable to confirm the complaint, but did find contractors working on a nearby roofing and chimney project which might have been responsible for the noise.
10:23 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1500 block of Raveen Street and the individual was fine.
11:29 a.m.: A caretaker for a resident in the 1100 block of North Main Street called about a theft that had occurred a few minutes earlier. As an officer arrived, the caretaker called back to say that the item had been located.
11:51 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue wished to have information about a suspicious incident that took place the night before documented.
12:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 400 block of West Hilltop Trail.
2:53 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for dog running at large in the 1500 block of Riggert Road after her dog escaped the property before she was able to turn on the electric fence for the dog.
3:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 65-year-old man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:54 p.m.: Officers were available for the downtown holiday parade.
3:56 p.m.: A woman from the 100 block of North Fourth Street wished to have an officer remove an intoxicated man from her home. When an officer arrived, the man left on his own.
4:20 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a burglary at a home in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
5:25 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 200 block of North Main Street after his emergency pendant became activated after he dropped it while putting it in his charger.
5:54 p.m.: A driver reported a motorist in front of him at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues operating without any lights. No officers were available, but a volunteer who was diverting traffic for the holiday parade was notified. The vehicle did not come through the volunteer’s location.
6:21 p.m.: A hit-and-run accident reportedly occurred in the first block of West Sherman Avenue, but there was no damage to either vehicle and no report was completed.
7:08 p.m.: An officer spoke with the driver of a vehicle following a complaint that it was parked in a handicapped stall in the 100 block of Spry Avenue without an ID card displayed. She was asked to move her vehicle, which she did.
8:11 p.m.: An employee from a group home in the 200 block of Robert Street reported that another employee was attempting to convince a client who was at a local store to return to the group home. The officer located the employee and the client at the store and gave the client a ride home.
10:24 p.m.: An intoxicated man reportedly walking down the middle of the road in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue was escorted home by an officer.
