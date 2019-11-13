Monday, Nov. 11
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms, administered one preliminary breath test, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in one community policing event, performed two crime-prevention services and handled three confidential incidents.
5:47 a.m.: No citations were issued in a state-reportable accident involving a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 26-year-old Beloit man at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North High Street.
7:31 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street for failing to maintain control of motor vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 70-year-old Fort Atkinson man. There were neither injuries nor road blockage.
8:07 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues for driving too fast for conditions, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man. There were neither injuries nor road blockage. The boy was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:34 a.m.: A school requested a welfare check on a student from North High Street who has been tardy a number of times. An officer learned that the mom has been sick and the stepdad would transport the child when he finished with his snow removal.
11:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of Spry Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:57 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers were paged to the 900 block of Caswell Street for a resident with a pulse but not breathing. The medical examiner was called. A 34-year-old man who was at the residence was arrested on a body-only warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to pay child support. A sheriff’s deputy was called, took the man into custody and transported him to the sheriff’s jail.
1:27 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue wished to have information documented.
1:33 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 500 block of Monroe Street.
2:08 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft that occurred the previous day at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
3:08 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 500 block of Nelson Street.
4:18 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1300 block of Lillian Street for motorists driving recklessly through the area was placed on the briefing board.
4:38 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 48-year-old Whitewater man was spoken to about blowing snow into the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue.
6:29 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of La Tienda Mexicana in the 800 block of South Main Street about vandalism that occurred at the store. The employees said they would take care of it themselves and did not need any assistance.
8:32 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without insurance. She was warned for defective headlight and defective brake light.
10:14 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint from a 51-year-old Evansville man that his vehicle was struck in a hit-and-run crash in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive.
11:39 p.m.: A domestic abuse review will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on behalf of a 51-year-old woman following the arrest of a 54-year-old woman from the 1000 block of East Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/battery.
