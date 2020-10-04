Thursday, Oct. 1
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and participated in one community policing event.
1:42 a.m.: An officer removed debris in the road at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Riverside Drive.
4:02 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light that was out in the 300 block of South Fourth Street West.
5:32 a.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Grant Street said she could hear noise coming from the upstairs and thought someone was in her house. Officers checked and everything was fine.
7:20 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was contacted to remove two deer carcasses from the road in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:18 a.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign in the 1100 block of West Cramer Street. She was warned for a defective brake light.
12:35 p.m.: A group home resident who walked away from the home in the 300 block of Rogers Street returned to the residence just prior to an officer’s arrival.
12:46 p.m.: An attempt to serve papers on a person in the 1100 block of Talcott Street was unsuccessful when no one answered the door.
12:53 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, and a warning for failing to follow indicated turn were issued to a driver in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
12:55 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Monroe Street. The person was fine.
1:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Brighton Way to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:59 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1000 block of East Street who reported that their mailbox had been vandalized.
3:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Zida Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:07 p.m.: The Whitewater Police Department asked that an officer locate a person in the 1100 block of North High Street with whom they needed to speak, but the person was unable to be located.
4:36 p.m.: A municipal court subpoena was served to a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Street.
4:35 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 700 block of Nelson Street about a fraudulent incident. The officer will follow up.
4:39 p.m.: A caller reported a disorderly conduct incident that occurred at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. After speaking with other individuals and watching a security video, an officer determined that the incident never occurred.
5:08 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of North Main Street. The individual was fine.
6:22 p.m.: Two women, ages 60 and 63, were warned to stay away from each other, following an incident in the 1000 block of East Street.
7:06 p.m.: An officer stopped to assist a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street.
8:34 p.m.: An officer was asked to contact a vehicle owner in the 1400 block of Montclair Place on behalf of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation on which they were working. The person was on the telephone with the sheriff’s office when the officer arrived, and no further assistance was necessary.
9:13 p.m.: Officers were unable to confirm a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
