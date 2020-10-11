Saturday, Oct. 10
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and prepared three citations for failing to comply with animal licensing regulations.
1:32 a.m.: Officers intervened in what was thought to be a fight in the 200 block of South Main Street that turned out to be a verbal argument about a lost wallet. The two individuals were separated and sent on their way.
2:16 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street reported neighbors yelling and screaming. Officers found a small group of intoxicated individuals who just were talking loudly. They moved their party inside.
2:23 a.m.: A woman from the 1100 block of North High Street reported that her juvenile grandson showed up at her house on his bicycle. An officer picked up the youth and gave him a ride to his home.
8:04 a.m.: A parent wished to have information documented about a child custody exchange that was supposed to occur at the Fort Atkinson Police Department but failed to happen.
8:22 a.m.: Officers were advised that hunting was occurring in the Hackbarth Road area after someone heard gunshots.
9:11 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and charged with two counts of bail jumping.
10:03 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
11:51 a.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.
12:15 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates was issued to a driver in the 800 block of Banker Road.
12:50 p.m.: Someone reported a child was left by a building in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive. The child was turned over to a relative and a message was sent to check the welfare of the parent.
1:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from 100 block of Spry Avenue.
2:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
2:49 p.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report something suspicious he saw at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East. He was referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because the area of the incident is within their jurisdiction.
2:51 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
3:05 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 74-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver struck a parked vehicle belonging to a 55-year-old Baraboo woman at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. A nonreportable accident form was completed.
3:34 p.m.: A 27-year-old Cambridge man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the Fort Atkinson Police Department when he went there after he called to report a road rage incident that occurred between him and another driver between Milton and Fort Atkinson. The other driver was not located.
4:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:32 p.m.: An officer checked on a 43-year-old intoxicated man who refused any assistance following a couple of telephone calls reporting the man in the 300 block of Bluff Street. The man said he was looking for a place to rest, but did not require any assistance.
6:45 p.m.: An officer on the way to follow up on a couple of telephone calls reporting a dog barking in the 600 block of Shah Avenue was diverted when the dog owner took the dog inside and the barking ceased.
6:49 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate someone reportedly riding a dirt bike on the road in the 500 block of Maple Street.
7:14 p.m.: Someone captured a dog running at large in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue and took it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. A family member of the owner later came to pick up the animal and was warned for dog running at large.
7:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:52 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle expiration was issued to a 43-year-old Milton woman at the Main Street bridge.
10 p.m.: Information about someone being bitten by a dog on William Street was documented and quarantine papers were issued.
