Monday, Oct. 12
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on four 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service, participated in one community policing event and handled two confidential incidents.
7:57 a.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:06 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue.
9:08 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 700 block of Van Buren Street.
9:35 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
12:14 p.m.: A resident from the first block of Margaret Avenue reported what he thought was a firecracker being set off in the street. Officers were unable to locate anyone who might have caused the noise.
12:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Clover Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:18 p.m.: PremierBank, in the first block of North Main Street, reported a possible fraud. An officer was assigned to investigate.
1:23 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for a cracked windshield.
1:49 p.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of East Street requested that an officer speak with her grandson because he was not listening to her.
3:11 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Maple Street reported that a tree in their backyard fell, downing some power lines. An officer responded.
3:23 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1000 block of Maple Street for the tree that had fallen.
4:05 p.m.: Information about a scam telephone call to a resident in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue was documented.
5:21 p.m.: Information about a suspicious incident in the 400 block of Highland Avenue was documented.
6:31 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Adams Street wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
10:47 p.m.: Officers, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Fire and Rescue Unit and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called to the first block of Lucile Street for a person who was thought to have died.
