Tuesday, Oct. 13
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on four 911 calls, and performed one crime-prevention service.
12 a.m.: An officer spoke with a person from the 200 block of North Main Street about harassing messages they had received from another person. The officer spoke with the other person and left a message for them to stop contacting the complainant.
12:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Edward Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:18 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Nelson Street requested information about being tested for COVID-19. The person was referred to their primary care provider.
9:21 a.m.: A 42-year-old Edgerton man was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:39 a.m.: A 24-year-old Beloit man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective headlight at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets.
12:12 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Cherokee Lane.
1:24 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective headlight was issued to a 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place.
2:23 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of North High Street reported about 50 blue gallon barrels and wood on the back of the river in the area and was concerned that it might pose a risk to the river. An officer checked and found that the materials were pieces of a dock that were pulled to the shore for the winter.
2:43 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any dogs that reportedly were running at large in the 300 block of Grove Street.
4:45 p.m.: A political sign that was placed in a planter in the first block of South Main Street was removed.
4:28 p.m.: A political sign on the terrace in the 400 block of North Main Street was removed.
5:31 p.m.: The owner of a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot at Jansen’s Banquet and Catering was advised to remove their vehicle as it was not a public parking space. The vehicle owner was told they could call a tow company if that was needed.
6:12 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of smoke lingering over the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive.
6:23 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of someone driving poorly in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
7:23 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was stopped in the 100 block of North Main Street for no license plates on vehicle. She advised the officer that she just had purchased the vehicle and was waiting for the plates to arrive in the mail.
7:42 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of Florence Street. The person was fine.
8:40 p.m.: A man reported finding a lost dog while out for a walk near Jefferson and North Third streets. An officer located the owner at a neighboring house and he was warned for dog running at large.
9:12 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle in the 1600 block of Doris Drive following a complaint from another driver.
