Wednesday, Oct. 14
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, participated in one community policing event and handled one confidential incident.
6:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:50 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle that had been parked on the street in the 400 block of Oak Ridge Court for an extended time.
9:24 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street. The person was fine.
11:23 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of East Hilltop Trail for speeding motorists was placed on the briefing board.
11:37 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to display license plates was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main and Park streets.
12:10 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for improper display of vehicle registration was issued to a driver at the intersection of Park and Maple streets.
12:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1 p.m.: An officer removed a pipe from the Robert Street bridge.
1:20 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue.
2:15 p.m.: A driver was cited in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive for failing to maintain control of vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
3:13 p.m.: A father wished to have it documented that the mother of his child failed to show up with his child for a custody exchange at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
3:16 p.m.: A man reported that a child was found at his residence in the 900 block of Peterson Street. An officer spoke with the mother and the child was returned.
3:18 p.m.: Citations are pending for two Fort Atkinson women, ages 28 and 32, following a state-reportable traffic crash with no injuries in the 300 block of North Main Street.
4:13 p.m.: Someone reported a horse trailer that was stalled in traffic at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street. The trailer ultimately was removed.
4:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:36 p.m.: Someone reported a minor accident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street. There was no damage and a nonreportable accident form will be completed.
4:52 p.m.: A woman reported that her husband, from whom she is separated, was not allowing her to retrieve her belongings from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard. An officer arrived and stood by while she retrieved her property.
5:49 p.m.: Someone from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard reported a possible child abuse incident and a report will be completed.
6:10 p.m.: A woman reported that her grandson’s scooter was stolen while he was at the skateboard park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. An officer will follow up.
7:05 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 900 block of North High Street was placed on the briefing board, following a traffic complaint.
8:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a baby from the 100 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
