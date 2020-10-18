Thursday, Oct. 15

Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, participated in one community policing event and handled one confidential incident.

2:34 a.m.: An officer reported a street light out in the 300 block of Barrie Street and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.

2:50 a.m.: An officer reported a street light out in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.

4:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:41 a.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

9:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:05 a.m.: An officer was requested to help with a disruptive patient at a medical clinic in the 1600 block of Mehta Lane.

10:32 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of Council Street.

12:16 p.m.: The Madison Police Department asked that an officer contact a resident on their behalf in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue, and they did.

12:36 p.m.: An officer prepared a nuisance abatement complaint for a resident in the 400 block of Jackson Street.

12:49 p.m.: The Whitewater Police Department asked that an officer contact a resident on their behalf in the 1100 block of North High Street, and they did.

1:24 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for tires protruding too far beyond the fenders.

1:56 p.m.: Someone reported a possibly intoxicated man near Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. He was not intoxicated but was deaf.

3 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive on a warrant through the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

3:21 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive.

5:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Edgewater Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.

5:10 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Foster Street. The person was fine.

7:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:14 p.m.: Several calls were made about a dog barking in the 600 block of Shah Avenue. An officer spoke with the owner and issued a warning.

10:38 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a patient at the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room.

10:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Fourth Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:18 p.m.: A 31-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues for driving left of center and possession of marijuana, and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.

