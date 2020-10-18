Friday, Oct. 16

Officers issued 11 traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, participated in one community policing event and issued six citations for failing to comply with animal licensing regulations.

5:58 a.m.: An officer removed road debris from N1500 State Highway 26.

6:18 a.m.: An officer retrieved a reportedly abandoned bicycle from the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Commonwealth Avenue, and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and stored in the garage.

7:02 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.

8:55 a.m.: The owner of two dogs running loose in the 300 block of Monroe Street was warned for animal-control violation when the dogs were captured and returned to the owner.

9:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 300 block of Park Street.

11:10 a.m.: A resident brought ammunition to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.

11:50 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and McPherson Street. He was warned for failing to secure a seatbelt and failing to provide proof of insurance.

12:24 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Zida Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for loud music. The vehicle was parked.

12:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

3:46 p.m.: An officer helped a driver at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Street who reported that his vehicle had broken down.

3:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 64-year-old man from the 1600 block of Jamesway to Fort Memorial Hospital.

5:53 p.m.: An 18-year-old Waterloo woman was cited for following too closely, resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue involving a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. Klement Towing removed the Waterloo woman’s vehicle.

6:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:28 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Main and Elm streets.

9:41 p.m.: A report of a stolen bike from the 200 block of North Main Street was determined to be unfounded.

11:27 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign.

11:46 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street for expired vehicle registration.

