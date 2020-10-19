Sunday, Oct. 18
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and participated in one community-policing event.
12:35 a.m.: Two Fort Atkinson boys, ages 16 and 17, in Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street were warned for being in the park after hours and for curfew violation.
12:56 a.m.: A 17-year-old Cambridge girl was arrested at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was with her and they were warned for curfew violation. After being booked, the girl was released to a parent.
4:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a resident from 200 block of Clarence Street.
10:08 a.m.: An officer replaced a water main cover that had flipped over at the intersection of Cherokee Lane and Aztec Court.
10:48 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a complaint regarding the sale of a vehicle and title transfer, but was advised it was a civil issue.
11:21 a.m.: Someone from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard complained about another person with a possible child custody warrant, but an officer learned that the bench warrant had been canceled on Sept. 30 because it was found that the complaint on which it was filed was determined to be unfounded.
12:17 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for excessive side window tint, tinted windshield and operating a vehicle without insurance was issued to a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Monroe Street and Frederick Avenue.
12:52 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive.
1:10 p.m.: The owner of a vehicle that reportedly was parked on a sidewalk in the first block of Lucile Street was contacted by an officer. The owner was warned for the parking violation and moved the vehicle.
1:53 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of North Main Street, following a complaint about their burning trash in the driveway. The resident was advised that recreational burns were restricted to the use of firewood as a source for the fire and that burning trash, even in a burn pit, was not an acceptable source of fuel.
4:13 p.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Talcott Street asked that an officer locate his girlfriend who left his home. She was sick and he felt she should not be driving. Officers checked several locations but she was not located.
4:38 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired driver’s license and a warning for speeding were issued to a 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 800 block of Banker Road.
6:31 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suicidal man in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. He was taken into custody and transported to the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room before being transported to Tellurian in Madison. He also will be charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
8:13 p.m.: A 36-year-old Reeseville man was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct following an incident in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue.
