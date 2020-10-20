Monday, Oct. 19
Officers issued six traffic related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, performed two crime prevention services and handled two confidential incidents.
12:33 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East Sherman Avenue and found that it belonged to an employee of the cleaning company for the business.
1:05 a.m.: An officer reported a street light out in the 1100 block of Elsie Street and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
3:12 a.m.: Officers followed up on a report of possible fights at the Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. An employee who was there reported that they were being loud while taking out the trash for the night and there were no fights.
8:11 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mechanic Street for inattentive driving resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 65-year-old Cambridge woman. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service provided on-site assistance with no transport. Klement Towing removed both vehicles.
8:14 a.m.: An officer was asked to check on the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive and they were fine.
8:36 a.m.: Someone from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue reported vandalism/damage to property following an earlier incident at this location where a 36-year-old Reeseville man was arrested, cited and released for disorderly conduct.
10:25 a.m.: A 42-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
10:37 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1000 block of Monroe Street for speeding.
10:46 a.m.: An officer checked on the welfare of a dog in the 500 block of Robert Street and the dog was fine.
11:19 a.m.: An officer spoke with an employee from Advance Auto Parts in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue about a person who was thought to have stolen property from the store but there was no evidence.
1:31 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of someone being harassed in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
1:57 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for no front license plate, excessive window tint and tinted windshield was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue.
2:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle and defective brake light was issued to a driver in the 300 block of South Main Street.
3:49 p.m.: A vehicle repossession company informed officers that they were removing a vehicle from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
3:54 p.m.: A mother asked that a group of boys playing basketball in the area of Robert Street and Hillcrest Drive be spoken to about their behavior after her teenage daughter reported that they harassed her as she walked past them.
4:09 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 200 block of Robert Street.
4:28 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney Review will be submitted on behalf of two brothers, ages 41 and 42, following a report of a domestic abuse incident on Talcott Court.
5:39 p.m.: Information about a scam call from a resident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue was documented.
9:30 p.m.: A driver parked by the water tower in the 800 block of Messmer Street was moved along.
9:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
10:10 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of Park Street for disorderly conduct/intoxication following a complaint about his behavior.
10:49 p.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street spoke with an officer about issues she was having and she was provided with options.
