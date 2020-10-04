Friday, Oct. 2
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service, participated in two community policing events and prepared three citations for failing to comply with animal licensing regulations.
2:17 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle near South Water Street East and Purdy Street. Someone was found sleeping in the vehicle and did not want any assistance.
2:52 a.m.: An officer moved along a couple of people wandering around the pumpkin display at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
7:15 a.m.: A 35-year-old Janesville man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. He was warned for obstruction of vehicle registration.
8:16 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
8:46 a.m.: A 59-year-old Middleton woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street.
9:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a female from the 1500 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:49 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of North High Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and failing to display front license plate.
10:29 a.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital staff requested assistance with a combative patient who was experiencing alcohol withdrawal. After calming, the person decided to leave and walk home.
11:04 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on an illegally parked vehicle in the 300 block of Madison Avenue and someone arrived to move it.
11:21 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly was parked and blocking traffic in the 300 block of North Main Street.
11:42 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle by permittee without an authorized driver at the intersection of West Sherman and Wilson avenues. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for cracked windshield and driving without insurance.
12:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1500 block of Dommo Drive.
12:48 p.m.: Someone snuck into the Dwight Foster Public Library in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue, which was on lockdown, and was refusing to leave. An officer responded but the person left before the officer arrived.
2:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of West Hilltop Trail to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:42 p.m.: No citations were issued following a state-reportable accident in the 100 block of Hickory Street when a 47-year-old male Whitewater motorist struck a vehicle owned by a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
5:53 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Grant Street wished to have information about an attempted fraud documented.
9:34 p.m.: A 33-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both from Whitewater, were warned about their behavior in the waiting room at the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room.
10:13 p.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of North Main Street and found two individuals playing Pokemon. They were moved along.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.