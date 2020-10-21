Tuesday, Oct. 20
12:19 a.m.: An officer found an abandoned bicycle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage where it was inventoried and stored.
2:40 a.m.: An officer spoke with a client and staff member at a group home in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive and advised them to speak with the manager of the home as their issue was not a police matter.
4:56 a.m.: A female from the 800 block of Banker Road was given a ride to her mother’s home for the night following a complaint about a disturbance at the home.
8:03 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. It appeared that there was a verbal argument that did not warrant an officer’s intervention.
8:21 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a driver at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Street.
8:42 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The person was fine.
9:45 a.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Doris Drive wished to have it documented that an unwanted individual was at their home.
10:07 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
10:19 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of Harrison Street.
10:31 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Oak Ridge Court.
10:46 a.m.: A 34-year-old Beloit man was arrested and cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was warned for driving without insurance.
10:47 a.m.: An officer provided a ride for someone to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
10:49 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on two vehicles in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
10:52 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Rogers Street wished to have information about a civil issue documented.
10:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:50 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance, nonregistration of vehicle and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. He was warned for no front license plate. The man was arrested on a bench warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was posted and he was released.
1:54 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man at Subway in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and advised him that he was not wanted in the store.
2:38 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
3:27 p.m.: A 36-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct following an incident at Subway in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
4:13 p.m.: An officer assisted a driver whose vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
4:22 p.m.: An officer assisted an employee from the Jefferson County Human Services with an issue at a residence in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard.
4:43 p.m.: An officer stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital at the request of the Jefferson Police Department which was bringing a combative male to the emergency room.
5:35 p.m.: A 36-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
6:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:39 p.m.: Two people asked that a person in the 200 block of South Water Street East be removed from the premises. The person was presented with a no-trespass letter and moved along.
11:07 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East requested assistance in removing a person from the premises. The resident was advised to go to his room for the night.
11:43 p.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital.
