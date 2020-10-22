Wednesday, Oct. 21

Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed threes crime-prevention service and handled four confidential incidents related to sexual assaults.

12:27 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving all over the road in the 500 block of Janesville Avenue.

12:57 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue. It was unoccupied and everything appeared normal.

1:10 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and found individuals playing Pokemon Go. They were moved along.

3:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:44 a.m.: The driver of a vehicle in which a tire came off, at the intersection of Lucile and Harriette streets, asked that an officer stand by until a tow truck could arrive.

5:33 a.m.: An employee from Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue requested help in removing a customer who was acting suspicious. Officers arrived and moved the customer along.

7:01 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a possible retail theft from Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.

7:51 a.m.: An officer spoke with residents in the 300 block of Maple Street following a complaint about loud noise in a duplex.

8:21 a.m.: An officer spoke with a man at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street following a report that he was acting strange. He was fine and not doing anything illegal.

8:37 a.m.: An officer spoke with a man reportedly acting strange at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street, and he denied needing any assistance.

9:01 a.m.: Someone reported a situation involving a protective placement of a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue. It was being handled by Jefferson County Adult Protection Services and no officer intervention was warranted.

9:04 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the first block of North Water Street East, and they were fine.

9:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:43 a.m.: A man from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue was taken into protective custody and transported to a mental health facility.

10:58 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and they were fine.

11:42 a.m.: An officer made a courtesy call to the owners of property in the 800 block of South Main Street to advise them of a complaint about the semis blocking views of traffic at the intersection. There were no violations.

1:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:58 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. The person simply was waiting for a ride.

3:05 p.m.: Information about a failed child custody exchange that was supposed to take place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.

3:36 p.m.: An employee from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street reported the theft of a donation container from the store.

4:02 p.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Greene Street reported that their mailbox had been damaged.

5:10 p.m.: An officer served a municipal court paper to a resident in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.

5:17 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Washington Street reported being involved in a verbal dispute with another person and wished to have the incident documented.

5:29 p.m.: An officer stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road.

6:30 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of South Main Street wished to have information about a child custody issue documented.

8:47 p.m.: A 63-year-old Lake Geneva woman was cited for following too closely, at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 45-year-old McHenry, Ill., man. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration.

