Thursday, Oct. 22

1:27 a.m.: Officers on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The vehicle was unoccupied and legally parked.

4:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:57 a.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Greene Street asked for a welfare check on a person walking down the street. Officers checked on the person who was fine and just on their way home.

9:27 a.m.: An officer followed up on a parking complaint in the first block of North Water Street West, but the vehicle was gone when the officer arrived.

12:24 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Boldt Street. They appeared to be fine, but the officer made a referral to Jefferson County Human Services in case they needed additional assistance.

12:52 p.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding and warned for illegible license plates.

1:19 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and defective brake light was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue.

1:44 p.m.: A tenant in the 300 block of Maple Street was warned for noise and disorderly conduct following a complaint from another tenant that they were banging on the walls and ceiling.

3:21 p.m.: An officer wrote a report following issues over a child custody exchange in the 500 block of South Main Street.

5:45 p.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace for a child custody exchange in the 900 block of Grove Street.

6:32 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 600 block of South High Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

7:47 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Water Street East and South Main Street.

9:50 p.m.: Officers were asked to check the welfare of a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital. The person was referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for transport to a detox facility.

