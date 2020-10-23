Thursday, Oct. 22
1:27 a.m.: Officers on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The vehicle was unoccupied and legally parked.
4:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:57 a.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Greene Street asked for a welfare check on a person walking down the street. Officers checked on the person who was fine and just on their way home.
9:27 a.m.: An officer followed up on a parking complaint in the first block of North Water Street West, but the vehicle was gone when the officer arrived.
12:24 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Boldt Street. They appeared to be fine, but the officer made a referral to Jefferson County Human Services in case they needed additional assistance.
12:52 p.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding and warned for illegible license plates.
1:19 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and defective brake light was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue.
1:44 p.m.: A tenant in the 300 block of Maple Street was warned for noise and disorderly conduct following a complaint from another tenant that they were banging on the walls and ceiling.
3:21 p.m.: An officer wrote a report following issues over a child custody exchange in the 500 block of South Main Street.
5:45 p.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace for a child custody exchange in the 900 block of Grove Street.
6:32 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 600 block of South High Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
7:47 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Water Street East and South Main Street.
9:50 p.m.: Officers were asked to check the welfare of a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital. The person was referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for transport to a detox facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.