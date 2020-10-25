Friday, Oct. 23
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings and handled one confidential incident.
12:31 a.m.: A staff member from a group home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard requested assistance with a client who was out of control. Officers arrived and another staff member helped to calm the client.
1:18 a.m.: Officers were asked to check on someone who was banging on a door at a residence in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. The person was attempting to deliver a food order that was requested.
4:06 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a possibly intoxicated driver in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
5:30 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for a defective headlight was issued to a 60-year-old Watertown man at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets.
8:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:49 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street.
12:24 p.m.: An 18-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Garfield streets for speeding and driving without insurance, issued a 15-day correction notice for defective brake lights, and warned for unnecessary acceleration and excessive window tint.
1:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 700 block of Oak Street.
1:58 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1100 block of Talcott Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for driving without insurance.
2:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:05 p.m.: A parent went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to ask that child custody issues be documented.
3:27 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of harassment from a resident from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
3:33 p.m.: An officer spoke with a couple of youths who reportedly were harassing other people who were fishing in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. The youths denied the allegations.
4:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:25 p.m.: Officers were advised of a motorist driving without a valid driver’s license in the 200 block of East Hilltop Trail.
4:28 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of South Main Street wished to have information about child custody issues documented.
5:43 p.m.: Officers spoke with two juveniles following a complaint that they were sitting in the road in the 600 block of Washington Street.
6:07 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was warned for operating a moped without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue.
9:03 p.m.: A 37-year-old Jefferson man was arrested at the intersection of South Business 26 and Hackbarth Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, following a state-reportable accident with another vehicle. Officers, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue responded. The driver later was released to a responsible party.
10:27 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Dempster Street wished to have it documented that someone had put cheese on his vehicle. An officer checked the area for suspects, but did not find any.
10:39 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street asked that a person be removed from their apartment. Officers arrived and the person was removed.
