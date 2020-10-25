Saturday, Oct. 24
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
3:04 a.m.: A 27-year-old Argonne man was cited for driving with an expired driver’s license at the intersection of Edward Street and North Water Street East.
7:40 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Klement Street.
8:03 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of North Third Street reported that their vehicle was stolen.
8:05 a.m.: A parent went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and asked to have information about a failed custody exchange documented.
11:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:03 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked that officers keep an eye out for a vehicle coming into town. The vehicle was located and stopped, and the sheriff’s office was notified.
12:19 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Robert Street spoke with an officer about concerns they had for a neighbor’s dog.
2:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:13 p.m.: An officer mediated a dispute at a residence in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive
4:02 p.m.: Someone reported a parking complaint in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. An officer checked and found that the vehicle already was under a 48-hour watch.
5:15 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a black cat reportedly running loose in the 800 block of Grove Street.
5:36 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of North High Street reported a theft and signed a no consent form.
7:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a child from the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:58 p.m.: An officer removed debris from the road in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive.
9:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:07 p.m.: A resident from the first block of Krause Avenue reported political signs stolen from their yard.
11:13 p.m.: A woman from the 400 block of North High Street requested assistance with her boyfriend. Officers responded and the two were arguing. They were calmed and did not require any additional assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.