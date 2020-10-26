Sunday, Oct. 25
Officers issued one traffic-related warning and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check.
1:03 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard. The vehicle was unoccupied and everything around it appeared to be fine.
1:49 a.m.: Someone reported a fight at Fat Boyz in the 200 block of South Main Street. Officers responded and the suspect already had left. No one else involved wished to press any charges.
10:08 a.m.: Someone asked that an officer check the welfare of a person from the first block of Monroe Street. The individual was fine.
11:12 a.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater man in the 700 block of Madison Avenue was cited for inattentive driving, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 47-year-old Whitewater woman.
1:35 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Greene Street reported that a political sign had been stolen from their property.
3:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:33 p.m.: An officer spoke with a child who was out of control and causing a disturbance in the 300 block of Garfield Street. The child was calmed and agreed to follow the house rules.
5:35 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 900 block of Grove Street for a child custody exchange. There were no issues.
6:46 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Reena Avenue and found two occupants who were playing Nintendo Switch. They chose that location because it was quiet. Everything was fine.
6:57 p.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information documented.
7:57 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street was provided with information on how to stop harassing text messages they were receiving.
8:21 p.m.: A mother from the 400 block of McComb Street spoke with an officer about a welfare check for her adult son as he was not responding to her messages. She called back a short time later to say that her son had been located and he was fine.
8:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
