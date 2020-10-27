Monday, Oct. 26

12:21 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

5:30 a.m.: A message was left for the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department about the entrance sign to the pool being on the ground.

7:33 a.m.: A truancy citation was issued to a student in the 600 block of Grove Street.

7:35 a.m.: Someone complained about a vehicle being incorrectly parked in the 400 block of Memorial Drive. It turned out to be a vehicle that reportedly was stolen from the 300 block of North Third Street on Saturday.

8:37 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of illegal dumping at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.

8:49 a.m.: A resident from Roland Avenue reported that their vehicle was stolen.

10:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street.

10:49 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information documented.

11:33 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a fraud in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue.

11:50 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident in the 300 block of South Fifth Street about their neighbor’s chickens not being appropriately cared for.

12:35 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of North Main Street, and the person was fine.

1:02 p.m.: An officer provided an escort for someone from the Fort Atkinson city offices in the 100 block of North Main Street.

4:54 p.m.: A 25-year-old Lake Mills man was arrested in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue on a probation hold. A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review for a possible charge of domestic abuse/disorderly conduct will be prepared. After being processed, the man was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

5:46 p.m.: A resident from Wilson Avenue delivered a copy of a restraining order to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.

9:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a male from the 900 block of Peterson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:56 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate two motorists in the 600 block of South Main Street who reportedly were chasing and yelling at each other over a disagreement. They left the area shortly after.

11:34 p.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and found the owner was playing a game on his telephone. He was moved along.

11:46 p.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at the water tower in the 800 block of Hackbarth Road. The owner was playing Pokemon Go and no further action was taken.

