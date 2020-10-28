Tuesday, Oct. 27

Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, performed three crime-prevention services, participated in one community policing event, reported six street lights out to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works, and handled two confidential incidents.

12:29 a.m.: An officer responded to a complaint of a disturbance in the 500 block of Nadig Court. Two residents were having an argument and had separated for the night.

3:32 a.m.: An officer checked a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Jackson Street but only found a newspaper delivery van.

5:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from 200 block of South Fourth Street West.

8:54 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of and responded to a possible water main break near Wilcox Street and Handeyside Lane.

9:04 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of Highland Avenue was placed on the briefing board.

9:08 a.m.: Jefferson County Human Services requested mutual aid from the Fort Atkinson Police Department with a medical clearance in the 1200 block of West Cramer Street.

1:28 p.m.: A 30-year-old Delavan man was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and arrested on a felony extraditable warrant through El Paso County, Colo., for failing to appear for sexual assault of a child. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

2:13 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue reported a theft of a political sign.

2:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:17 p.m.: No citations were issued and a nonreportable accident form was completed for an accident that occurred in the parking lot in the 300 block of North Main Street involving a 20-year-old male and a 77-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson.

2:38 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a report of a theft of money from a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street.

3:24 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 25-year-old man was warned in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue for his dog barking.

8:22 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North High Street. His vehicle was parked legally.

10:41 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported a traffic complaint in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue. Officers located the vehicle involved, but it was parked legally and unoccupied. No further action was taken.

11:15 p.m.: A vehicle repossession company informed officers that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Grove Street.

