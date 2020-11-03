Wednesday, Oct. 28
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings and followed up on one 911 call.
12:40 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense. After being booked, she was released to a responsible person.
3:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
5:49 a.m.: A 30-year-old man was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He was warned for no taillights and failing to provide proof of insurance.
7 a.m.: An officer prepared eight truancy citations at the Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
7:09 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of South High Street wished to have information about their vehicles being rifled through during the night documented.
7:46 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Zida Street and South Fourth Street East for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for cracked windshield.
8:13 a.m.: An officer removed a road obstruction from the 1200 block of Klement Street.
8:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of Gail Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:34 a.m.: A 73-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:16 a.m.: A 33-year-old woman was cited for unsafe backing in the 400 block of Nadig Drive when she backed her vehicle into a vehicle belonging to a 75-year-old woman, resulting in a state-reportable accident with property damage. Both drivers are from Fort Atkinson.
10:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a patient from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:17 a.m.: A 46-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the first block of East Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.
11:20 a.m.: Two Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service vehicles assisted a resident from the 1000 block of East Street.
11:51 a.m.: The manager at Mile-Away Motel in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue requested a welfare check on a tenant from whom they have not heard for a few days. An officer will follow up.
12:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Charles Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue was summoned but the call was canceled shortly afterward.
1 p.m.: Someone from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East reported hearing gunshots in the area. An officer determined that they most likely were from hunters outside of the city limits.
1:20 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street.
1:27 p.m.: An officer escorted some individuals from the intersection of Shirley Street and Riverside Drive who needed help getting to a different location in town.
1:36 p.m.: A 53-year-old Cambridge woman was cited at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26 for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and driving without insurance.
3:04 p.m.: Information about a failed child custody exchange that was supposed to take place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.
3:25 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue complained about another person parking their vehicle on the lawn of the property there. An officer spoke with the vehicle owner and advised them of the parking ordinance, and the owner moved the vehicle.
3:31 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
6:58 p.m.: Someone wished to have miscellaneous information documented at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
7:09 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Mechanic Street reported that a package was stolen from their property.
7:34 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Peterson Street.
8:25 p.m.: An officer noted a street light out in the 400 block of Grant Street and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
9:39 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of South Sixth Street for disorderly conduct, following a complaint from his girlfriend about being involved in an altercation with him.
