Saturday, Oct. 3
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed two crime-prevention services and participated in one community policing event.
2:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:25 a.m.: A driver at the intersection of North Water Street East and North Main Street advised that he was punched by a woman for whom he was providing a ride. The woman was intoxicated and advised that she now would have to walk home.
3:58 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Monroe Street reported that there was an unknown man at his door. Officers checked and found an intoxicated man there. The officers gave him a ride home.
8:04 a.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle parked in a spot reserved for compact vehicles in the first block of West Sherman Avenue.
8:27 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for failing to obey traffic sign.
11:15 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Rogers Street. The person was fine.
11:17 a.m.: A no consent form was signed by the owner of a vehicle that was scratched with a key and pelted with eggs overnight in the 1100 block of North High Street.
11:43 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street. The individual was fine.
12:55 p.m.: An officer checked on a Charter truck following a complaint that it was blocking the view of the road as people exited the driveway from a home in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive. The officer determined that the truck was situated appropriately.
12:57 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive reported that a political sign had been stolen from their property.
6:41 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of Jefferson and North Fourth streets. He was warned for defective headlight.
10:19 p.m.: An officer checked a report of someone pounding on the windows of a home in the 600 block of Grove Street.
11:17 p.m.: Officers and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service checked a report of a woman who appeared to be unresponsive in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Talcott Street. The woman’s sister was contacted and picked her up.
11:47 p.m.: Someone from Brock’s River Walk Tavern and Grill in the first block of South Main Street requested assistance in removing an intoxicated man from the bar. An officer took the man to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where his wife came to pick him up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.