Friday, Oct. 30
Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, and handled one confidential incident related to an animal complaint.
1:08 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:07 a.m.: A 26-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
9 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Adams Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding. He was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
10:13 a.m.: Officers located a man in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive being sought by Rock County Human Services staff and turned him over to them.
10:52 a.m.: Officers assisted with security for a campaign rally at Milford Hills Hunt Club in Johnson Creek.
10:54 a.m.: A man from the 800 block of McCoy Park Road reported a telephone call that was questionable about whether it was a scam. It was a scam, but the man was not out any money.
12:39 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for speeding, issued a 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint and driving without insurance, and warned for bald tires.
12:52 p.m.: An officer helped push a vehicle into a parking lot when it became disabled in traffic at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street.
1:21 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
1:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:14 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for red-light violation in the first block of South Water Street West.
2:57 p.m.: An officer checked on a 41-year-old Arizona man who reportedly was lying in a field in the 1500 block of Madison. He was walking from Arizona to Michigan and was resting. He said he would be leaving shortly.
3:32 p.m.: Someone from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue reported a check forgery.
4:15 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets.
4:18 p.m.: At the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an officer was unable to locate a vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue whose driver reportedly was involved in a reckless driving complaint in the county.
5:15 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of Jackson Street.
5:30 p.m.: An officer attempted to speak with a woman in the 200 block of Adams Street following a complaint from a neighbor who was having an issue with her. The woman did not answer the telephone or return the call to the officer.
5:32 p.m.: An officer spoke with a group home staff member working with a client who was out of control in the 300 block of Rogers Street. The man was calm when an officer arrived and management would be resolving the situation.
5:49 p.m.: Someone reported that a vehicle had broken down in traffic in the 300 block of Edward Street. When an officer arrived, the vehicle was operational again and the driver left the area.
7 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving poorly while following another vehicle from Deerfield to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
7:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:32 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a complaint of a barking dog in the 600 block of Shah Avenue.
8:21 p.m.: A woman reported that a man stopped his vehicle to ask her for directions at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The officer located the driver at a nearby gas station and said he had asked for directions because he was looking for his fiancée at a local establishment and that he was not familiar with the area.
9:30 p.m.: Officers were unable to confirm a report of loud music coming from a business in the 200 block of South Main Street. A person from the business said the music might have come from a vehicle, parked in the alley, whose driver left prior to the officer’s arrival.
11:26 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 24-year-old Edgerton man at the Main Street bridge.
11:43 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 700 block of North High Street was placed on the briefing board.
