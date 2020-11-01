Saturday, Oct. 31
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on three 911 calls and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:11 a.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and felony bail jumping. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:11 a.m.: An officer stood by with a driver whose vehicle broke down at the intersection of North High and North Third streets until a tow truck arrived.
7:54 a.m.: An officer issued a parking ticket to a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone near West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street.
8:06 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street.
10:11 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place.
10:27 a.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of East Street reported that her cell phone had been stolen.
11:16 a.m.: A reportedly injured woodchuck in the middle of the road at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street was found dead, and the carcass was moved to the side of the road. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
12:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:03 p.m.: A 27-year-old Cambridge man was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for tires extending beyond the fender and an illegal muffler.
2:16 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street that turned out to be coming from a Halloween decoration for trick or treating. No action was taken.
4:07 p.m.: An officer spoke with two neighbors in the 200 block of Hickory Street who were in a snit over property lines. They were referred to the city engineer to have their property lines redrawn.
5:11 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the first block of South Water Street East and wrote a report.
5:47 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Madison Avenue reported that a roommate had locked them out of their apartment. When officers arrived, the resident changed their mind and no longer wanted any assistance.
5:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Van Buren Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:07 p.m.: Someone from the 800 block of Grove Street requested help with a juvenile who was out of control. After the officers arrived, the juvenile was calmed and went to bed for the night.
8:33 p.m.: An officer stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main Street and Blackhawk Drive.
8:48 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office transferred a 911 call about a traffic complaint at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues. Officers located the vehicle and found that the driver was fine and on their way home.
9:11 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 33-year-old Whitewater woman.
10:28 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of Elsie Street was placed on the briefing board.
11:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and the Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a resident from the 600 block of Washington Street.
11:32 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a woman from the 600 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:48 p.m.: Officers followed up on a report of a possible underage party on Wilson Avenue, but everything appeared to be legal when officers checked.
