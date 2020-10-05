Sunday, Oct. 4

Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm, conducted two bar checks, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident.

1:33 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited for a graduated driver’s license violation at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street. She was warned for operating a vehicle without required headlights and curfew violation.

1:52 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct/intoxication when an officer checked on a group of people at a bar. The man later was released on his own.

5:23 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:28 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue.

11:18 a.m.: A 42-year-old Madison woman was cited for speeding in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.

11:39 a.m.: A 28-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, were involved in a non-reportable accident with no injuries in the 1000 block of Harriette Street. An in-house accident report form was completed.

2:12 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate two children who reportedly were left playing alone at a park in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive.

3:34 p.m.: Officers checked a report of a verbal disturbance in the 300 block of Rogers Street. A 26-year-old male and a 19-year-woman were having an argument. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and a safety plan was put in place.

5:13 p.m.: A 75-year-old Kenosha man, who was upset about COVID precautions, was warned for his behavior in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

5:23 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man will be mailed a citation for disorderly conduct/social media-telephone following a complaint from a resident in the 300 block of North High Street that the man was leaving harassing voicemail messages. The man had been warned for his behavior in the past.

5:40 p.m.: A driver went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have his window tint repair notice from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office verified.

6:32 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1000 block of Larsen Road.

6:51 p.m.: A 49-year-old woman reported that she was locked out of her apartment in the 1100 block of Peterson Street. A 47-year-old man who was called was able to let her in.

7:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of McKee Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:27 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate two males who reportedly were attempting to get rid of a couch by putting it in the dumpster by Rockwell Elementary School in the 800 block of Monroe Street. The officer will follow up with the school on Monday.

8:58 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 900 block of South Main Street voluntarily was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital following a welfare check.

9:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of South Fourth Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:49 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East provided information about an incident that they wished to have documented.

Load comments