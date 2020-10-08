Monday, Oct. 5
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service, participated in two community policing events and prepared eight citations for failing to comply with animal licensing regulations.
1:16 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Healy Lane reported a missing person and the information was documented.
1:40 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a woman sitting in a vehicle in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street. She said she was there to check on a friend. The officer spoke with the friend who verified that she was fine and she did not need any assistance.
7:15 a.m.: An officer checked a report of a vehicle being driven on the bike trail in front of the Jones Dairy Farm market in the 700 block of South Glacial River Trail. It turned out to be a work van from the company which has permission to drive on that segment of the trail. Everything was fine.
7:37 a.m.: An officer spoke with a driver at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway C following a report that the driver was driving at varying speeds and was all over the road. No violations were observed within the city limits and the driver was advised of the complaint.
7:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9 a.m.: The owner of a property in the 300 block of North Third Street requested help locating the owner of a vehicle that was parked in their parking lot as they are getting ready to pave the lot. An officer was dispatched, and shortly thereafter the owner of the vehicle was located by the property owner and removed the car.
10:21 a.m.: Someone reported water on the road near Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard. It turned out that the Fort Atkinson Water Department was flushing hydrants and a catch basin in that area was blocked. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was contacted to take care of the problem.
10:28 a.m.: A 30-year-old Whitewater woman at Hometown Pharmacy in the 100 block of South Main Street was warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint that she was being belligerent.
10:52 a.m.: An officer documented information about a complaint he received.
11 a.m.: The monthly test of the Fleet Watch Program was completed successfully.
1:05 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle/incident in the 1300 block of Radhika Street.
1:09 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 41-year-old Elkhorn man.
1:23 p.m.: An officer removed a box in the road at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Endl Boulevard.
1:55 p.m.: An officer retrieved a reportedly abandoned bicycle from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage where it was inventoried and stored.
3:54 p.m.: An incident of unknown origin or result reportedly occurred at Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
3:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 400 block of Council Street.
4:39 p.m.: A 12-year-old boy on his way home via the 600 block of Adams Street was advised to stay out of the road on his travels.
4:46 p.m.: An officer spoke with a couple following a complaint that a wife had struck her husband with her cane in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. Jefferson County Human Services was called to follow up with the couple.
5:10 p.m.: Information from a resident in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive about a telephone scam was documented.
5:17 p.m.: Information from a resident in the 100 block of Jackson Street about a telephone scam was documented.
5:46 p.m.: An officer checked on a 34-year-old Oshkosh man who reportedly was slumped over in the driver’s side of his vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. He was fine and just was taking a nap.
9:14 p.m.: An officer assisted with traffic control in the 400 block of North High Street while Charter Communications did repair work.
9:49 p.m.: A dog found running at large in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard was returned to its owner.
11:03 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue reported hearing another person screaming outside. An officer was unable to confirm the report.
