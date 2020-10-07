Tuesday, Oct. 6
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on four alarms and two 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and participated in two community policing events.
12:31 a.m.: A street light that was out in the 900 block of Grove Street was reported to We Energies.
12:55 a.m.: A repossession company informed officers that it was removing a vehicle from the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
1:18 a.m.: A street light that was out in the 1500 block of Jamesway was reported to We Energies.
5:32 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive reported that a driver just struck a deer. An officer responded and found that the deer left the area and there was no damage to the car.
7:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake light was issued to a 48-year-old Cambridge man.
8:50 a.m.: A 25-year-old Rockford, Ill., man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:59 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
9:40 a.m.: A 28-year-old Beloit man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Fifth and Milo streets.
10:19 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue.
12:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:57 p.m.: Following a complaint about suspicious activity, an officer located a man and his friend in the 400 block of Mechanic Street who were campaigning door-to-door for Donald Trump. They denied activity that a caller had alleged, but were made aware of the complaint.
1:52 p.m.: A woman from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue asked to speak with an officer about an incident where she accidentally withdrew money from an account. The officer will provide follow up.
2:48 p.m.: Information about a juvenile who had run away from their home on Talcott Street was documented.
2:53 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a youth who reportedly was operating a lawnmower in the road in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
3:37 p.m.: Information about a juvenile who had run away from their home on South Third Street East was documented.
3:40 p.m.: A sick raccoon in the 900 block of West Sherman Avenue was shot by an officer.
6:42 p.m.: The juvenile who reportedly ran away from their home on Talcott Street returned home.
7:48 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a combative, intoxicated male at Fort Memorial Hospital.
