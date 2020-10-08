Wednesday, Oct. 7
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and participated in one community policing event.
12:14 a.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive reported that he heard a neighbor screaming. An officer checked and everything was fine.
12:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:49 a.m.: A street light that was out in the 1100 block of McCoy Park Road was reported to We Energies.
3:14 a.m.: A street light that was out in the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard was reported to We Energies.
7:32 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle when she struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive belonging to a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
9:54 a.m.: An 85-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian in the crosswalk at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street, following a complaint from the pedestrian. A driver condition report will be prepared and forwarded to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
9:58 a.m.: The owner of a business in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue wished to have information about damage done to their building documented.
10:50 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person sitting at the airport grounds at N3300 County Highway K. The male explained that he never had seen an airplane land and he simply was sitting there watching while a plane landed. He was moved along.
10:55 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 500 block of Oak Street for failing to stop at a stop sign and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:07 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about a scam call documented.
11:31 a.m.: A resident from Monroe Street wished to have information about a scam call advising her about a warrant for her arrest related to fraudulent activity documented. She reported that her son received a similar phone call.
12:05 p.m.: The monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
1:11 p.m.: A man from the 600 block of South Glacial River Trail requested that papers he needed to be served on him be delivered. His request was fulfilled.
1:45 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver traveling on U.S. Highway 12 from Cambridge to Fort Atkinson. A license plate was provided and the officer sat at the city limits, but the driver was unable to be located.
2:07 p.m.: A resident from the first block of Talcott Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
2:41 p.m.: A couple of people reported a leaning power pole in the 400 block of Monroe Street. Officers, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and We Energies all were contacted.
3:04 p.m.: Information about a failed child custody exchange was documented.
4:52 p.m.: An officer warned a 39-year-old man in the 600 block of Washington Street to stay out of other people’s yards, following a complaint.
5:49 p.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle that was parked along the bike trail in the 1700 block of South Glacial River Trail.
6:55 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of West Rockwell Avenue wished to have information about something documented.
7:14 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue for suspicious activity was placed on the briefing board.
8:10 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any individuals who reportedly left two vehicles parked in front of a residence in the 900 block of East Street.
9:48 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue was placed on the briefing board, following acts of vandalism/damage to property.
9:54 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive. The person was fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.