Thursday, Oct. 8
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed three crime-prevention services, participated in one community policing event, and reported 14 street lights out in various locations throughout the city to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
2:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:21 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
9:13 a.m.: A mother reported that her son received minor injuries while riding his bike to school when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue. No citations were issued, but the accident is state-reportable.
9:17 a.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about a scam call documented.
10 a.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive wished to have information about a scam call documented.
10:08 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:41 a.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 600 block of Grove Street.
10:58 a.m.: Someone reported a possibly intoxicated man stumbling on the sidewalk in the 600 block of Madison Avenue. An officer located the man who was intoxicated and provided him with a ride to his home.
11:23 a.m.: The McFarland Police Department asked that officers check for a person in the first block of South Water Street East for whom they were looking and thought to be in Fort Atkinson. Officers were unable to locate the individual and McFarland officers later called back to report that they had located the person in the Dane County Sheriff’s jail.
12:14 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Grove Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
1:25 p.m.: A 79-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, were involved in a state-reportable accident in the parking lot in the 1000 block of East Street. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.
1:47 p.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Montclair Place wished to have information about a scam call documented.
2:17 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the first block of South Water Street East and an officer spoke with a 61-year-old Fort Atkinson man. He was getting ready to leave the area for the day.
3:12 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail wished to have information about a scam call documented.
3:29 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of South Main Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
3:48 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Converse Street.
4:57 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of South Main Street wished to have information about a scam documented.
7:03 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for driving without insurance after she struck a 78-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was walking in the 300 block of Madison Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident. He was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service.
7:10 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of South Main Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
9:54 p.m.: A resident from South Street wished to have information about harassing text messages from an unknown source documented.
9:58 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about a disturbance that occurred earlier in the day documented.
10:32 p.m.: A resident at the Main Street bridge wished to have information about a scam call documented.
