Friday, Oct. 9
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls and conducted three business checks.
1:09 a.m.: An officer from the Jefferson Police Department asked that an officer check the 500 block of Nikki Lane for a person they wanted to contact.
2:51 a.m.: An officer reported a street light out in the 500 block of West Cramer Street, and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
2:52 a.m.: An officer removed a sign that was laying in the road in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue.
3:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:22 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:38 a.m.: Someone called about pieces of drywall in a lane of traffic in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue. An officer spoke with a driver from Waste Management who asserted that the drywall did not come from his truck. The officer removed the debris from the road and disposed of it onto a Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works truck.
10:09 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported being harassed by a neighbor, which was related to a complaint from the neighbor of an incident that occurred two days ago.
10:52 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of East Hilltop Trail wished to have information about a child custody situation documented.
11:30 a.m.: An officer removed a box from the road near West Hilltop Trail and Erick Street.
11:39 a.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues.
11:39 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of East Hilltop Trail wished to have information about a scam call documented.
11:41 a.m.: A resident from the first block of Talcott Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
11:44 a.m.: Information about graffiti on the Robert Street bridge was documented.
11:46 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Monroe Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
12:41 p.m.: A man from the 300 block of Park Street reported that the mother of his children was at his apartment and his fiancé did not want any contact with her. When an officer arrived, the woman was gone. The officer contacted her and explained that she was not welcome there and informed her of the complaint.
12:43 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Maple Street reported an alarm sounding from a downstairs apartment that they thought was set off by Alexa when the tenants left. A message was left for the tenants and the alarm eventually shut off on its own. The tenant was advised of the complaint.
1:03 p.m.: A parent asked that an officer stand by for a child custody exchange in the 800 block of Monroe Street.
1:34 p.m.: A 19-year-old Stoughton woman was cited for speeding in the 700 block of Grove Street.
2:41 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for retail theft at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street. She was processed at the Fort Atkinson Police Department and issued a municipal citation before being released.
2:41 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive. The person was fine.
3 p.m.: Someone reported two boys being in the fenced-in section of the property in the 100 block of Lorman Drive. An officer was unable to locate the boys and there did not appear to be any damage.
3:05 p.m.: Someone wished to have information documented about a failed child custody exchange that was to have taken place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
4:11 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue who was upset about an incident involving their neighbor.
4:14 p.m.: A group home client who wandered from the home in the 300 block of Rogers Street was located at a nearby business. He was returned to the home by an officer.
7:18 p.m.: An officer went to a residence in the 1500 block of Radhika Street following a complaint about children screaming in the area. All was quiet when the officer arrived.
8:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the first block of West Sherman Avenue.
9:27 p.m.: An officer responded to a group home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard following a report that a female resident was out of control. The woman was calmed and a manager arrived to take care of the situation.
11:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 800 block of Riverside Drive.
