Tuesday, Oct. 15
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in three community policing events and handled one confidential incident.
2:14 a.m.: An officer checked on a group home client who reportedly was out of control in the 100 block of Healy Lane.
2:45 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Adams Street.
3:24 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on construction equipment in the 700 block of Reena Avenue whose lights had been left on. Everything appeared to be fine and the officer turned off the lights.
4 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of North High Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and non-registration of vehicle. He was warned for driving without insurance and failing to stop at stop sign.
7:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Agnes Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:55 a.m. Following a complaint, a 23-year-old Racine woman was warned to stop sending harassing text messages and telephone calls to a resident from South Street.
9:53 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a traffic accident at the intersection of South Main Street and South Third Street West, resulting in property damage with no citations.
10:12 a.m.: An officer listened in the 300 block of Riverside Drive, but was unable to substantiate a complaint about a dog’s barking.
12:16 p.m.: Two Fort Atkinson men, ages 53 and 57, were warned for consuming beer in a public parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. They were moved along.
12:46 p.m.: An officer prepared truancy citations at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
3:06 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration.
3:17 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
5:18 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited after being found on the ground at the pedestrian bridge in the first block of South Glacial River Trail for disorderly conduct/intoxication. He was given a ride home to his residence.
7:13 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a worthless check being issued at the City of Fort Atkinson offices in the 100 block of North Main Street.
7:16 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 500 block of Jackson Street for a wire arcing in a tree.
7:42 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following an incident in the 1000 block of Pawnee Court. After being booked and someone paying for her bond, she was released.
7:59 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to handle a call about a disturbance in the 400 block of Armenia Street because officers were busy on the previous call.
10:35 p.m.: An officer spoke with an employee at Electronic Technologies in the 1100 block of North Main Street about a former employee sending threatening text messages to them. The officer wrote a report.
10:40 p.m.: An officer checked on a stop sign that reportedly had been knocked over at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and South High Street, and found that the bottom of the sign had rusted away. A temporary sign was erected and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
