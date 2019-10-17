Wednesday, Oct. 16
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event and handled four confidential incidents, three of which occurred in schools.
1:30 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/battery and strangulation. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1500 block of Raveen Street.
5:34 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Jefferson Street requested help with someone refusing to leave their apartment. An officer learned that there was a disagreement between roommates that did not warrant any police action.
6:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:57 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Clarence Street.
9:04 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 600 block of Highland Avenue.
9:39 a.m.: Officers and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were called for an employee from Opportunities, Inc. who took off and was located in the river in the 1300 block of North High Street. After being helped out of the river, he was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted someone from the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
12:53 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue asked to speak with an officer about issues they were having with neighbors. The officer learned that the resident had spoken with another officer about this same issue and suggested that the resident contact the officer with whom they previously had spoken.
2:12 p.m.: A complaint about vehicles obstructing traffic at the intersection of Harrison and North Main streets was determined to be unfounded.
3:44 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate someone from the 1000 block of East Street on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
3:47 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 500 block of Nikki Lane and found that a fire drill was being conducted.
4:38 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit was paged to the 500 block of Memorial Drive and transported a woman to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:52 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from someone who reported being involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue.
6:17 p.m.: An officer located a homeless man who reportedly had been staying in the public restroom in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The man was moved along.
6:40 p.m.: An officer assisted a driver at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive whose vehicle became disabled.
7:31 p.m.: A 37-year-old man from the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After being booked, he was released.
9:11 p.m.: An 18-year-old Jefferson male was cited at the Main Street bridge for a red-light violation and warned for driving without insurance.
10:49 p.m.: Someone from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive wished to have information documented.
10:58 p.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital and offered options for their situation.
11:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of Clarence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. The ambulance was accompanied by an officer.
11:48 p.m.: Someone reported a disturbance in the 500 block of Robert Street, but no one was cooperative in providing information. They were advised of the complaint.
