Saturday, Oct. 5
Officers issued eight traffic related-warnings, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:03 a.m.: A driver struck a deer near Riverside Drive and Wilson Avenue resulting in property damage.
12:14 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist reportedly playing loud music in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
12:17 a.m.: Three individuals were warned for being in Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and two who were juveniles also were warned for curfew violation. They were moved along.
12:42 a.m.: An officer secured an unlocked vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
12:46 a.m.: Officers checked for a reportedly suspicious person at a residence in the 600 block of Jackson Street but found no one.
1:14 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a male driver in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for improper display of front plate, defective registration light, tires protruding more than two inches from frame of vehicle and non-registration of vehicle. He was warned for illegal lighting.
2:31 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for underage alcohol.
2:50 a.m.: An officer checked on two suspicious individuals in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue, but everything was fine.
2:59 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited in the 100 block of Mechanic Street for graduated driver’s license hours violation.
8:23 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of East Highland Avenue signed a no consent form after someone entered their garage and stole cash.
10:49 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the first block of Spry Avenue and they were fine.
11:24 a.m.: Information about suspicious activity at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East was documented.
3:33 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of someone failing to pay for a gas purchase at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
4:20 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of Monroe Street and found a father and daughter, both of whom are hearing impaired, having a web cam conversation with another person and it just got a little loud. Everything was fine.
4:29 p.m.: A person involved in an accident earlier in the day at the intersection of South Main Street and South Third Street East exchanged information with the other driver but now decided they wanted to have a police report completed. The officer explained that they would have to complete a driver self-report since they left the scene of the accident.
5:10 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Robert Street reported a dog running loose in the area, but the dog owner came to pick up the animal before an officer could be dispatched. No action was taken.
6:16 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Foster Street reported a raccoon in her backyard. When an officer arrived, the raccoon had moved to the neighbors who were feeding it. They were advised to stop feeding the raccoon.
7:23 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 300 block of Clarence Street was warned for fireworks violation after numerous complaints were received.
8:12 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the Main Street bridge.
8:24 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 500 block of North Main Street for underage alcohol consumption and trespass to dwelling. After being booked, he was released.
