Sunday, Oct. 20
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls and administered two preliminary breath tests.
2:44 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a group of individuals yelling in the first block of South Main Street and everything was fine. The individuals were advised to keep the noise down.
2:49 a.m.: Someone from the first block of South Main Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information documented.
3:13 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Rogers Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and spoke with an officer about messages she was receiving. An officer provided her with options and the information was documented.
8:03 a.m.: A street sign at the intersection of South Main Street and South Water Street East was damaged. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
8:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:41 a.m.: An officer stood by on South Street at the request of a resident to keep the peace.
12:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and an officer were called to the 1100 block of Riverside Drive for a man who had passed out but refused emergency medical services.
12:53 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person who reportedly was lying on the bike trail.
1:07 p.m.: An officer was asked to stand by at a doctor appointment for a patient from the 300 block of Monroe Street.
2:49 p.m.: An officer picked up a dog running loose in the 600 block of Chippewa Court and a staff member from the Humane Society of Jefferson County picked it up.
4:15 p.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Lexington Boulevard signed a no consent form for damage done to their vehicle during the night.
7:51 p.m.: A request for extra patrol for suspicious vehicles in the 1200 block of Janette Street was placed on the briefing board.
9:16 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any fireworks following several calls about fireworks being shot off in the 400 block of Wilcox Street. The officer attempted to speak with one of the residents, but there was no answer at the door.
9:20 p.m.: A request for a welfare check in the 400 block of Armenia Street was cancelled when the person making the request had been able to contact the resident.
9:40 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Healy Lane was taken into custody at the request of the Jefferson Police Department and turned over to the department.
10:24 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 100 block of South Main Street for a fire alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.