Monday, Oct. 21
12:11 a.m.: A man waiting for a ride in the city parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue was drinking while he was waiting. An officer on patrol warned him for drinking in a municipal lot.
3:41 a.m.: An officer checked on a complaint of loud neighbors in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive, but heard no noise when he stopped at the residence. All was quiet and dark.
6:02 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of North Main Street wished to have information documented.
7:40 a.m.: The Beloit Police Department asked that a person from the 200 block of North Main Street be arrested and provided with a court date, but the person was unable to be located. The information was passed along to Beloit authorities.
8:03 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 100 block of Spry Avenue following vandalism to a vehicle was placed on the briefing board.
9:26 a.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for open intoxicants in a municipal parking lot and trespassing.
9:47 a.m.: An officer on patrol removed debris from the road near Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
9:56 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
10:25 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue and a safety plan was put in place for them.
11:49 a.m.: A 54-year-old Lake Mills woman and a 44-year-old Racine man were involved in a non-reportable accident at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road. There was no damage and no citations. The incident was documented.
11:58 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of Adams Street.
12:09 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of North Main Street and the person was fine.
12:30 p.m.: A resident was taken to Fort HealthCare in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for a voluntary commitment following a welfare check.
12:46 p.m.: A woman from the 1500 block of Radhika Street reported a computer scam and was advised to contact someone regarding her computer’s security.
1:55 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Electrical Department was notified of a defective traffic light at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Klement Street.
2:13 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the first block of North Main Street for a cat stranded on a building at the Main Street bridge.
2:57 p.m.: An officer contacted a driver at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues following a complaint about their driving. The driver was not impaired and no action was taken.
3:18 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Foster Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
4:57 p.m.: An officer checked on a resident in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive following a report from another tenant that the resident might have an unwanted individual in their apartment. Everything was fine when the officer arrived and no action was taken.
4:59 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident from the 200 block of Shirley Street when they were bitten by an animal.
5:22 p.m.: A 64-year-old North Prairie man was cited at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues for failing to yield right of way while entering a highway resulting in property damage and a state-reportable accident.
5:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:59 p.m.: A theft from Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue was reported. An officer will follow up after the security video is reviewed.
7:21 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a tree branch that broke and took down a cable wire. Charter Communications was advised of the damage to the wire.
11:05 p.m.: A woman from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported that she might have been scammed. She was advised to check her bank account in the morning and will speak with an officer if there are any issues.
11:18 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a resident in the 200 block of East Cramer Street who was wanted on a warrant.
