Tuesday, Oct. 22
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests, fingerprinted two individuals at their request, participated in four community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services and handle two confidential incidents at schools.
12:27 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man for defective exhaust, defective brake light, failing to display front license plate and driving without insurance.
4:43 a.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive signed a no consent form for a shattered windshield that occurred during the night. There is one suspect.
7:39 a.m.: Someone reported a vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of South Main Street with its doors open. The doors were secured when an officer arrived and everything appeared to be in order.
7:57 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Harriette Street spoke with an officer about receiving harassing messages. An investigation will continue.
8:36 a.m.: A woman brought a dog she found wandering near Whitewater and East Rockwell avenues to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. The Humane Society of Jefferson County was contacted and will pick up the dog.
8:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:11 a.m.: A request for extra patrol at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East was placed on the briefing board.
9:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:45 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Edgewater Road reported that their front door had been damaged during the night. An officer determined that most likely it was caused by the wind.
12:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:31 p.m.: Someone reported suspicious activity with a black vehicle in the 300 block of South High Street, but an officer found nothing out of order.
4:33 p.m.: An officer assisted another police department in the 100 block of Healy Lane.
4:43 p.m.: A man was found crawling into a window at a home in the 400 block of Clarence Street. An officer checked and learned that the man accidentally had locked himself out of his home. Everything was fine.
4:45 p.m.: A male from a group home in the 200 block of West Blackhawk who had not been taking his medicines was upset. An officer calmed him and he was warned for misuse of 911.
5:03 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 400 block of Adams Street about a fraud complaint. The officer will investigate the situation further.
5:28 p.m.: No information was available for an incident that occurred at the intersection of Campus Drive and Banker Road.
6:26 p.m.: A request for extra patrol for a suspicious vehicle in the first block of North Water Street East was placed on the briefing board.
7:02 p.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital reported that it was treating a male for a cat bite.
7:24 p.m.: A missing person from the 700 block of Janette Street was reported.
7:30 p.m.: No information was available for an incident that occurred in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive.
8:55 p.m.: Walgreen’s from the 300 block of North Main Street reported receiving counterfeit bills.
10:03 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive asked that an officer help remove an unwanted individual found wandering the halls of the building.
10:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 1000 block of Heth Street.
11:25 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Converse Street. It was found to belong to someone who was spending the night with a friend.
