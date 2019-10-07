Friday, Oct. 4
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services and handled two confidential incidents.
12:54 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue for driving without insurance and warned for defective exhaust, defective brake light and defective registration light.
2:55 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South High Street and South Fourth Street East for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for driving left of center, defective brake light and failing to stop at a stop sign. The man was placed on a hold and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
7:48 a.m.: A request for extra patrol for motorists speeding and cutting through the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue on their way to the Fort Atkinson High School was placed on the briefing board.
10:14 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works requested assistance from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a gas line that had been struck in the 400 block of Barrie Street.
12:20 p.m.: A woman was warned for her cat running at large following a complaint from a resident about the cat being stuck in a fence in the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard. An officer assisted in freeing the feline.
12:59 p.m.: An officer removed brush that reportedly was spilled in the street near North Main and Hickory streets, and notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works so crews could remove it.
1:01 p.m.: Someone wished to have it documented that their fishing pole had been stolen from the 100 block of West Riverwalk.
1:45 p.m.: An officer moved along a reportedly intoxicated man from the 400 block of Mechanic Street.
1:49 p.m.: An officer prepared truancy violations at the Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
1:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:54 p.m.: A truancy citation was delivered to someone on Grove Street.
1:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:22 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone in the first block of Madison Avenue following a complaint that they were harassing another individual.
2:33 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 600 block of Monroe Street for a possible gas leak.
3:07 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for unnecessary acceleration and yellow light violation.
3:38 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about child custody issues.
4:06 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from someone that another person had created a fraudulent cell phone account using their name.
4:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:29 p.m.: Someone dropped off a restraining order at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
8:08 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Marshall man for expired driver’s license and expired vehicle registration.
8:18 p.m.: A 23-year-old Lake Mills man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Riverside Drive for unnecessary acceleration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:34 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited in the 500 block of Madison Avenue for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.
9:31 p.m.: An officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle parked on the gravel near Commerce Parkway and Allen Drive. Two people had been out for a walk and were returning to the vehicle while the officer was there. Everything was fine.
An officer secured an open door at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
