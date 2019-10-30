Tuesday, Oct. 29
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, administered three preliminary breath tests and participated in one community policing event.
2:25 a.m.: A woman from near Van Buren and Lucile streets reported that her power was out. We Energies was called and crews responded.
5:53 a.m.: Someone reported a vehicle in the ditch in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive and an officer responded. No citations were issued to a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman who was there with the vehicle. The accident was state-reportable and Klement Towing removed the vehicle.
9 a.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Lillian Street reported that her power was out and she was advised to call We Energies. An officer drove through the area and found no issues.
11:24 a.m.: An officer stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital for a patient behaving strangely.
11:33 a.m.: Someone from the 400 block of Oak Ridge Court reported that a trailer parked in the area was posing a hazard. An officer checked the area and found no issues. The officer will follow up with the owner about getting a parking permit for the trailer.
11:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:41 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report information about another person. An officer spoke with the other person but found nothing that warranted any law enforcement action.
2:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:57 p.m.: Someone from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street signed a no consent form for a retail theft that was reported a couple of days ago.
3 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:11 p.m.: An officer spoke with a driver near East Sherman Avenue and Armenia Street following a complaint that they were driving all over the road. The driver reported that they were trying to move over to allow another vehicle to pass them because they felt the other driver was tailgating them.
4:09 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to get their address updated in the sex offender registry.
4:15 p.m.: Someone from Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street wished to have information about child custody issues documented.
4:24 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive.
4:43 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Rogers Street wished to have information about landlord-tenant issues documented.
4:47 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 400 block of Madison Avenue for domestic abuse/battery and domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following a complaint from another person that they had been assaulted by the man. The man was booked and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:35 p.m.: Someone complained about noise in the 1700 block of Montclair Place.
7:27 p.m.: An officer spoke with a juvenile and their parents in the first block of Jackson Street following a complaint that the juvenile was shooting arrows at a target. The family was advised of the ordinance.
7:57 p.m.: A complaint about an odor of marijuana in the hallway of a building in the first block of Spry Avenue was unable to be confirmed by an officer.
9:17 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Cherokee Lane asked that someone be removed from their residence. The unwanted individual was advised that they no longer were welcome there.
10:02 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate anyone who reportedly was sleeping outside in the city parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
11:53 p.m.: A 35-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Farmco Lane and Janesville Avenue for open intoxicants, possession of controlled substance and arrested on a warrant. A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and a 50-year-old woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
