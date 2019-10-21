Saturday, Oct. 19
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:03 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with two juveniles who were walking home from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street and informed them of the curfew rules.
12:06 a.m.: An officer checked a report of a resident from the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue playing their music too loudly and disrupting other tenants, but the officer did not find it excessively loud. Another complaint was called in and the resident was advised to keep the volume down.
2:26 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate any suspicious vehicles in the 200 block of North Main Street following a complaint.
3:14 a.m.: A driver reported hitting a deer at the intersection of East Highland Avenue and U.S. Highway 12. The accident was state-reportable.
3:30 a.m.: An employee from Brock’s Riverwalk and Tavern in the first block of South Main Street reported that a man outside their door reported being beat up by his friends after they got into a fight. An officer spoke with the man who decided that he did not wish to press charges.
4:47 a.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Jefferson Street reported that someone was kicking her neighbor’s door. It turned out to be the neighbor’s daughter who had forgotten her key to get in.
8:40 a.m.: A woman reported that her purse was stolen while she was at Brock’s Riverwalk and Tavern in the first block of South Main Street. The purse was located and will be returned to the owner.
9:17 a.m.: Someone reported that another person looked like they were trying to steal a vehicle at Abendroth Water Conditioning in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue. It turned out to be an employee who was standing by the vehicle, but no one was attempting to steal it.
12:41 p.m.: A dog running at large in the 800 block of Monroe Street was captured by its owner.
1:53 p.m.: A group home from the 1100 block of Caswell Street reported an altercation among their clients. An officer responded and wrote a report.
2:28 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Short Street and they were fine. Arrangements were made with the family and Jefferson County Human Services.
5:04 p.m.: Someone reported a runaway juvenile from Peterson Street. The youth returned later in the evening.
6:12 p.m.: Following a complaint, a couple of people were warned for riding an all-terrain vehicle up and down the road in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
6:59 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues involving two vehicles and a deer. The deer was killed.
7:47 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 400 block of Edward Street was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:19 p.m.: An officer went to check on a reported disturbance in the 300 block of Highland Avenue and a male took off on foot in an unknown direction. Charges for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on his behalf.
11:55 p.m.: An officer checked a vehicle in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard and it was a parent picking up their child. Everything was fine.
