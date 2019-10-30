Sunday, Oct. 28
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in one community policing event and handled one confidential incident.
7:33 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for unnecessary acceleration.
8:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1100 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:45 a.m.: Papers were served on a resident in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
11:20 a.m.: A student who left Luther Elementary School in the 200 block of Park Street was located and returned to the school by an officer. The student was turned over to a parent.
11:32 a.m.: A woman from the 700 block of West Blackhawk Drive signed a no consent form after reporting that a window on her truck was broken.
11:39 a.m.: A disabled semi in traffic at the intersection of South Main Street and East Rockwell Avenue was gone when an officer arrived.
11:57 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a dog in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue and it was fine.
12:56 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Bluff Street.
1:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Summit Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:59 p.m.: An officer went to the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive to pick up someone on a warrant, but the person was not there at the time.
3:13 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue about a theft of personal property.
8:26 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective headlight was issued to a 65-year-old man at the intersection of North High and McMillen streets.
9:41 p.m.: A couple of neighbors were warned in the 100 block of Spry Avenue following a complaint from a neighbor about a fight among them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.