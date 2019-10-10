Wednesday, Oct. 9
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted three individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in three community policing events and handled two confidential disorderly conduct incidents at schools.
12:21 a.m.: An officer removed a pallet from the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane.
2:43 a.m.: A 35-year-old woman was arrested in the first block of Elm Street for felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
9:39 a.m.: A cat running at large in the 300 block of Monroe Street was returned to its owner who was warned to have it licensed in the city.
9:41 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
9:44 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate any reportedly speeding motorists in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
10:14 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Stacey Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
4:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
4:58 p.m.: An officer checked on a 31-year-old man in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue who reportedly was driving all over the road on State Highway 106 and thought to be intoxicated. He was not impaired and was advised of the complaint.
5:08 p.m.: An officer located a stop sign at the intersection of Barrie and Washington streets that had been displaced in a hit-and-run accident. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was contacted to replace the sign.
5:12 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of stolen money from someone from the 1000 block of East Street.
5:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:10 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue reported being harassed by a neighbor. The officer spoke with the resident and the neighbor who denied harassing anyone.
7:20 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
10:21 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance in the municipal parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
