Saturday, Oct. 12
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, administered four preliminary breath tests and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:16 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a closed business with its lights on in the first block of Madison Avenue. The building was secure and it appeared to be an oversight.
12:50 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped by a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Montclair Place and found a group of people talking. The individuals were moved along.
12:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital after the Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted with a lift assist.
1:49 a.m.: An officer checked a tow truck at the intersection of Adams and Barrie streets on which the alarm was activated. The truck was there to repossess a vehicle in the location.
1:52 a.m.: Someone from the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue wished to have information documented.
3:07 a.m.: A 69-year-old South Carolina woman was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for driving without insurance and non-registration of vehicle. She was warned for speeding.
3:09 a.m.: A 23-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
5:14 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked a vehicle in the 300 block of Park Street that had been parked with the lights left on. The officer determined that most likely it was an oversight.
9:32 a.m.: A girl from Monroe Street reported that her brother had been stealing from her and her sister. An officer spoke with the family and advised them that this was a family issue.
10:20 a.m.: A clerk from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue reported that she forgot to ask a customer for payment of gas he had pumped as they had been talking about other issues. An officer followed up with the customer who returned to the store to pay for the fuel.
10:25 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and driving without insurance. She was warned for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration following a non-reportable accident with no injuries involving a 57-year-old Trevor man.
10:43 a.m.: A man from the 300 block of Riverside Drive was warned for his dog barking and issued a 15-day notice to obtain a dog license following a complaint from a neighbor about the dog’s incessant barking.
1:57 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle being driven westbound into the city from State Highway 106, following a complaint from another motorist that the other driver was driving erratically and at high speeds. The complaining driver was unable to provide a license plate number.
2:36 p.m.: An officer checked on a woman slumped over in an operating vehicle in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. The 48-year-old woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was napping as she had worked a night shift and had not yet been to bed.
5:42 p.m.: Someone reported a tree branch taking down a power line in the 300 block of Jackson Street. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged and We Energies was notified.
5:55 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Park Street was placed on the briefing board.
7:13 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Elsie Street and Commonwealth Drive.
8:07 p.m.: Someone from the 700 block of Janette Street reported that a rock had shattered a window pane at their house.
8:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:08 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:40 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the first block of South Fifth Street following a complaint that they were playing their music too loudly. The resident agreed to keep the volume down.
11:08 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a state-reportable, hit-and-run crash involving a motorist striking a parked vehicle in the 400 block of Clover Lane.
11:34 p.m.: An officer checked a vehicle in the 1300 block of Lillian Street at Rock River Park. The driver was turning around.
